Use Web Push Notifications To Drive More Traffic and Sales

It was not only the product that attracted us but also the team's commitment towards delivering performance. Web Push Notifications now contribute up to drive 2% of sales for Jabong now. Real game-changer.
Rahul Taneja
Business Head, Jabong
The team behind iZooto has walked the extra mile with us. We have been able to double our conversions from 2.5% to 5% using push notifications.
Laxman
Head Marketing, Rehlat
We have been able to solve cart abandonment problem on web really effectively using web push notifications. We are now used to seeing Click Through Rates of 12% with iZooto :)
Aashna
Marketing, StalkBuyLove
Simple integration with popular platforms
Integrate iZooto on your website platform with just 1 Click. WordPress, Shopify, Magento, and lots moreâ€¦ You name it and we have it!
Engage Better. Convert Faster.
Web Push Notifications for Chrome, Firefox and Safari.
Used by 10,000+ Businesses
Create Your iZooto Account
Set up in Minutes! No Credit Card Required
Book your slot and we'll
contact you for a 1-on-1 demo
Here's what we will cover in the demo:
How you can convert your web traffic into subscribers
Understanding at which stage are these subscribers in the funnel
Sending them contextual notifications and automating your campaigns